OFFICIAL: Rafael Leao is a Milan player

Serie A giants AC Milan have announced the signing of Rafael Leao from French side Lille.Leao has reportedly chosen the Number 17 jersey and has been signed for a fee totaling upto 30 million euros.The rossoneri have announced Leao's signing, with Patrick Cutrone already off to Wolves.The statement from the club said: "AC Milan (the Club) is delighted to announce that the Club has reached an agreement with LOSC Lille for the acquisition of Portuguese forward Rafael Alexandre da Conceiҫão Leão. The 20-year old attacker joins the Rossoneri on a five-year deal.

"Born in Almada (Portugal) on June 10th 1999, Rafael Leão joined Sporting CP youth teams before making his début with the First Team in 2017 recording 5 appearances, scoring two goals and winning the Taҫa da Liga. In summer 2018 he joined LOSC Lille, in France, with whom he scored 8 goals in 26 matches. He has also played with Portugal’s youth national teams starting from U16 up to U21 and won the UEFA European U-17 Championship in 2016."