Official: Rangers announce that coach Steven Gerrard has signed a new deal until 2024

13 December at 16:00
Glasgow Rangers have officially announced today that coach Steven Gerrard has extended his current contract, which will now expire in 2024.
 
The club are currently second in the Scottish Premiership table after 15 games, sitting two points behind league leaders and reigning champions Celtic. The Liverpool legend took over at the Scottish club in June of last year, guiding them to second place finish in the league last season, finishing nine points behind eventual champions Celtic.
 
Apollo Heyes

