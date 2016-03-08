Official: Rangers announce that coach Steven Gerrard has signed a new deal until 2024

Gerrard 2024 #RangersFC is today delighted to announce manager Steven Gerrard has agreed a two-year extension which will keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2024. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 13, 2019

Glasgow Rangers have officially announced today that coach Steven Gerrard has extended his current contract, which will now expire in 2024.The club are currently second in the Scottish Premiership table after 15 games, sitting two points behind league leaders and reigning champions Celtic. The Liverpool legend took over at the Scottish club in June of last year, guiding them to second place finish in the league last season, finishing nine points behind eventual champions Celtic.Apollo Heyes