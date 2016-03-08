Official: Ranieri replaces Di Francesco at Roma
08 March at 17:00Since it was announced that Di Francesco had parted ways with Roma, the Giallorossi have been constantly linked with Claudio Ranieri. Now, the club has announced its new manager via the official website.
"AS Roma are pleased to confirm that Claudio Ranieri has been appointed head coach until 30 June 2019," the statement read.
The Italian, who won the Premier League with Leicester back in 2016, left Fulham just a week ago, but revealed that he couldn't say no to Roma once the offer came up: "I’m delighted to be coming back home. When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no".
“Claudio’s from the city, he’s a Roma fan but more than that, he’s one of the most experienced coaches in world football,” Roma's director Francesco Totti added.
OFFICIAL | | Claudio Ranieri takes charge at #ASRoma— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 8 mars 2019
More details https://t.co/WBqImUKTOT pic.twitter.com/RylGFKGTtv
