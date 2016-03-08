Official: Ranieri replaces Di Francesco at Roma

The Italian, who won the Premier League with Leicester back in 2016, left Fulham just a week ago, but revealed that he couldn't say no to Roma once the offer came up: "I’m delighted to be coming back home. When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no".

“Claudio’s from the city, he’s a Roma fan but more than that, he’s one of the most experienced coaches in world football,” Roma's director Francesco Totti added.

OFFICIAL | | Claudio Ranieri takes charge at #ASRoma



More details https://t.co/WBqImUKTOT pic.twitter.com/RylGFKGTtv — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 8 mars 2019

"AS Roma are pleased to confirm that Claudio Ranieri has been appointed head coach until 30 June 2019," the statement read.