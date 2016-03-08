Liverpool star Mohammed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool.The Premier League giants have just announced the news through their official website and their social media accounts.The former Roma star joined the Reds for € 50 million last summer and had a stunning campaign at Anfield Road scoring 44 goals in 52 appearances with the Champions League finalists.According to several reports in Europe, Salah’s performances had attracted the interest of top European clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid but the Premier League giants have now announced the contract extension of their star.The Reds have announced that Salah’s new contract will expire in 2023 adding that the Egyptian star has also received a pay-rise after his brilliant debut season with the club.​Salah scored 34 goals and registered 24 assists in 83 appearances with Roma where he played for two seasons.The Egyptian has also played for Fiorentina managing nine goals and four assists in 26 appearances.