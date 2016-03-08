Comunicado oficial: Julen Lopetegui será el entrenador del #RealMadrid tras la celebración del Mundial de Rusia 2018.https://t.co/4bTZwbBTMv pic.twitter.com/DZz5i3ijUn — #CHAMP13NS (@realmadrid) June 12, 2018

Real Madrid have announcedas the successor of Zinedine Zidane. The Spanish manager will join the Merengues after the World Cup.Juan Lopetegui will be the manager of Real Madrid after the 2018 Russia World Cup”, Real Madrid’s official statement reads.“The manager has signed a contract for the next three seasons. Lopetegui spent the last two seasons in charge of Spain national team and will join Real Madrid after the World Cup.The likes of Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Guti and Clarence Seedorf had been linked with taking over at the Santiago Bernabeu after the resignation of Zinedine Zidane.Florentino, however, did a smart choice and decided to hire the manager that will lead Spain national team during the World Cup. Lopetegui knows Spanish stars and starlets very well and players like Asensio, Isco and Ceballos are expected to remain at Real Madrid after the appointment of the Spanish manager.