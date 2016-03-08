The Spanish side announced the deal earlier this evening, also confirming the departure of Mateo Kovacic. Here is Real Madrid's statement on Courtois.

"Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have agreed to the transfer of player Thibaut Courtois, who remains linked to the club for the next six seasons. "After the medical examination that will take place tomorrow, Thursday, August 9, the player will be presented at 1:00 pm in the honour box of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. "Subsequently, Courtois will step on the turf of the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time wearing the Real Madrid CF shirt and will attend the media in the press room," the statement read.

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Thibaut Courtois, who has agreed to a six-year contract with the club.