The Spanish side announced the deal earlier this evening, also confirming the departure of Mateo Kovacic. Here is Real Madrid's statement on Courtois.

"Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have agreed to the transfer of player Thibaut Courtois, who remains linked to the club for the next six seasons.

"After the medical examination that will take place tomorrow, Thursday, August 9, the player will be presented at 1:00 pm in the honour box of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.