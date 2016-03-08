Official: Real Madrid announce signing of € 45 million Liverpool target
15 June at 15:10Real Madrid have announced the signing of Brazilian starlet Rodrigo. The La Liga giants are believed to have invested € 45 million to sign this talented striker who will be joining the Merengues from 2019.
“Real Madrid C. F. and Santos Futebol Clube have agreed that Rodrygo Goes will play his football at Real Madrid when he reaches the legal age requirement.
Although the player would be able to play for our club as of January 2019, the agreement in place sets out that he will join the squad in July of that year", Real Madrid announced.
Real Madrid have not revealed the figures of the operation but earlier last week, Spanish media revealed the details of the player’s move to Real Madrid (READ MORE) claiming that Barcelona had also made an offer to sign the 17-year-old starlet.
A few days later the agent of the player revealed that Liverpool had also made an offer to sign the talented striker: “We had received offers of Liverpool, Psg and Barcelona. None of them, however, managed to match Santos’ asking price”, the player’s agent said (READ MORE).
Comunicado Oficial: Rodrygo Goes#RealMadrid https://t.co/laFh0HTaf6— #CHAMP13NS (@realmadrid) June 15, 2018
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments