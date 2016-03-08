OFFICIAL: Real Madrid announce signing of Luka Jovic

04 June at 13:50
On their official website just a few minutes ago, Real Madrid announced the signings of Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic, who's been on the radar of several big clubs following a splendid season in the Bundesliga.
 
"Real Madrid CF and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on the transfer of player Luka Jović, pending the medical examination. The player will be a part of the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025," the statement read.
 

