Official: Real Madrid complete deal for Ronaldo replacement
29 August at 21:15Real Madrid have this evening announced the signing of Lyon’s Dominican-Spanish forward Mariano. The forward left Madrid just last year and has re-signed with his old club, on a five-year deal.
In an official statement on their website, Real Madrid wrote:
“Real Madrid CF and Olympique Lyonnais have agreed to the transfer of player Mariano, who remains linked to the club for the next five seasons.
The player will be presented this Friday, August 31, at 1:30 p.m., in the honor box of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.
Subsequently, Mariano will step on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabéu with the Real Madrid CF jersey and will attend the media in the press room.”
Comunicado Oficial: Mariano.https://t.co/WXu2kpy5r6#WelcomeMariano | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/KnOp3NaAcu— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 29, 2018
