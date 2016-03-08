Official: Real Madrid sack Solari, appoint Zidane as new manager
11 March at 18:35Real Madrid have now confirmed that they have sacked Santiago Solari as the club's manager and they have also announced the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new boss.
The club have now released a statement saying that after a meeting with the Board of Directors, Solari's contract was terminated. They also said that Zidane has been appointed and he has signed a contract till the summer of 2022.
The statement said: "Real Madrid appreciates the work done by Santiago Solari and the commitment and loyalty he has always shown to this club.
"The Board of Directors has also agreed the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new coach of Real Madrid with immediate incorporation for the remainder of the season and the till June 30, 2022."
The press conference for Zidane's announcement takes place at 20:00 Spanish time later today, with the Frenchman now set to take training tomorrow and on Wednesday.
