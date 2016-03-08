Official: Real, United target Fernandes extends contract with Sporting
27 November at 10:50Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated midfielder Bruno Fernandes has extended his contract with the club till 2023.
The official announcement was made by Sporting through their official Twitter account late on Tuesday evening.
The news will be a surprising one considering the fact that Fernandes has been heavily linked with the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the recent past.
The Portugal international has represented his current club in 126 matches in all competition where he has scored 57 goals and provided 44 assists.
Go to comments