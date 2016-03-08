Official: Roma announce Petrachi as new sporting director

The Italian has signed a three-year deal with the club, keeping him in the capital until 2022. To Roma's official website, the club CEO and Petrachi himself said a few words about the move.

"I'm happy to welcome Gianluca to our team. I'm certain that with his expertise he will be an important resource within the management of AS Roma," Guido Fienga said.

"Rome is an ambitious and incredibly stimulating adventure for me. I'm well aware of the expectations of such an important club, and for this reason, I immediately accepted this challenge," Petrachi added.

Petrachi joins news head coach Fonseca as one of the new men within the management, which after the previous season is undergoing a big turnaround.