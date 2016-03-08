Official: Roma announce Petrachi as new sporting director

25 June at 17:00
The name of Roma's new sporting director has been known for a few days now, but the official statement has finally arrived: Gianluca Petrachi has been chosen for the role, joining from Torino.
 
The Italian has signed a three-year deal with the club, keeping him in the capital until 2022. To Roma's official website, the club CEO and Petrachi himself said a few words about the move.
 
"I'm happy to welcome Gianluca to our team. I'm certain that with his expertise he will be an important resource within the management of AS Roma," Guido Fienga said.
 
"Rome is an ambitious and incredibly stimulating adventure for me. I'm well aware of the expectations of such an important club, and for this reason, I immediately accepted this challenge," Petrachi added.
 
Petrachi joins news head coach Fonseca as one of the new men within the management, which after the previous season is undergoing a big turnaround. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Torino
Parma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.