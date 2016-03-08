Official: Roma announce signing of Amadou Diawara from Napoli

01 July at 11:15
Roma have officially confirmed the purchase from Amadou Diawara from Napoli. The 21-year-old midfielder was bought for a sum of €21 million and has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2024. Diawara was deemed as surplus to requirements at Napoli having failed to break into the team under Carlo Ancelotti. Kostas Manolas has moved in the opposite direction, but for accounting purposes, the two deals are completely separate and not officially linked in any way.
 
THE OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE
AS Roma are pleased to announce the engagement of the footballer Amadou Diawara.
 
The Club announces that it has definitively purchased the player's rights to sports performance in 1997 from Napoli, against a fixed fee of 21 million euros.
 
A five-year contract was signed with the player until 30 June 2024.

   

