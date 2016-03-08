Official: Roma confirm they are in talks with an investor

"Roma informs that preliminary talks are ongoing with some potential investors in order to allow this latter to assess the opportunity of a potential investment in AS ROMA SPV LLC," part of the statement read. It remains to be seen if anything will materialize from it.

Earlier today, news broke that Roma are working with banks to find an investor for the club. Now, the latter has confirmed that they are indeed in talks with an investor over a potential investment in the club, after their stock was suspended on the market yesterday.