Official: Roma deny contact with Torino's Nkoulou

After Torino's match against Sassuolo yesterday evening, in which defender Nicolas Nkoulou refused to play, amid reports linking him to Roma. After the game, Urbano Cairo, Torino president, said that: "​Roma cannot contact our players, there is a written commitment that every contact between Roma and our players is worth a penalty of 900 thousand euro. Then contact them, and we take the money, we take the 900 thousand euros."



Roma have officially responded with a statement today: "​With regard to the statements made by the president of Torino FC Urbano Cairo, reported by some media, Roma has said it had never contacted any player from Torino and was not interested in any of the club's squad."