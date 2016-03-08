Official: Roma goalkeeper retires with farewell letter after 9 seasons at the club

After 9 seasons goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont announced his farewell to Rome and his retirement from football with a letter: "My dear traveling companions, fans you have always supported me, coaches that you have taught me everything, teammates who, at my side, you have been protagonists of great performances: first of all THANK YOU, for having applauded me in decades of my career and for giving me the confidence necessary to overcome the difficult moments.



It's time to move on to a new phase in my history in the football world. I had the opportunity and the privilege of performing in seven different football families, where I met players, coaches and high-level leaders, who allowed me to learn new things every day. I want to thank you and assure you that I will try to continue in the same way from now on, offering every day to football all I have to give, as I did in each of the clubs where I played, as I did every day in Romania's national team.



I learned as a child that successes are achieved day by day and that only by working hard can you build everything you need to try and win. I know that together we have come a long way: from now on I will do everything to be able to share the experience gained over the years with the new generations of players, regardless of what my new role in the world of football will be. It is the world that I have always loved and that I will continue to love. I close this exciting journey as a footballer in the club, Rome, which welcomed me 9 years ago and that has always made me feel at home.



I would like to thank all the technical staff I worked with, all the managers who trusted me, the medical staff, the trainers, the team managers, the press officers and the club media who helped me get the best performances and to overcome all the difficult moments more easily. In particular, the "invisible" team behind the team: chefs, storekeepers, drivers, gardeners, up to the staff of the hotels where we spent so many days traveling. Each of them has made every moment of my career unforgettable.



And finally I thank the journalists, who believed in my skills and who, with their constructive criticism, helped to increase my professional growth. Together with each of you I have improved as a man and as an athlete: today I hope to be able to give my contribution to the world of football in the future. Alongside I have always had my family, who understood the commitment and the passion that I put into my work and who, lovingly and understanding my path, affectionately supported me in every step.



Thanks to them my life was an even bigger gift. Today I am going through a new phase of my private and professional life, full of strong emotions, energy and enthusiasm. And now you fasten your seatbelts, you leave for a new adventure! The best is yet to come. With my hand on my heart ".