With the arrival of Nzonzi, the departure for Gonalons was bound to happen, and now it has materialized. The La Liga side released a statement on the matter, confirming the move.

"Sevilla FC and AS Roma have reached an agreement for the loan of Maxime Gonalons to the Nervionenses," the statement read.

Gonalons himself also commented on the move through the club's social channels, stating his desire to do well.

"The last season was a difficult one for me. But now I want to give everything for this club, they have put a lot of trust in me," said the midfielder.

