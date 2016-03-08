OFFICIAL: Roma sign Cristante on a permanent deal

28 February at 11:35
Roma have completed the permanent signing of Bryan Cristante, the club have announced through their official website. "The contract conditions agreed for the player's permanent transfer have been met", Roma write in their official website. 

THE FIGURES -Roma paid € 5 million for the player's loan last summer and are now due to pay € 15 more million. The agreement include an extra € 10 million in add-ons that Roma will be due to pay depending on personal and team targets".

Cristante is contracted with Roma until June 2014, he is on a € 1.4 million-a-year deal.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.