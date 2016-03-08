OFFICIAL: Roma sign Cristante on a permanent deal

Roma have completed the permanent signing of Bryan Cristante, the club have announced through their official website. "The contract conditions agreed for the player's permanent transfer have been met", Roma write in their official website.



THE FIGURES -Roma paid € 5 million for the player's loan last summer and are now due to pay € 15 more million. The agreement include an extra € 10 million in add-ons that Roma will be due to pay depending on personal and team targets".



Cristante is contracted with Roma until June 2014, he is on a € 1.4 million-a-year deal.

