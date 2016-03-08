Official: Roma sign Kluivert

It is now official, Roma have signed Patrick Kluivert's son Justin Kluivert from Ajax as the giallorossi paid 17.25 million euros. The 19 year old will sign a five year contract with the club. Here is what Roma had to say on the matter:



"AS Roma are happy to announce the signing of Justin Kluivert on a permanent deal. Kluivert joins the club from Ajax as Roma have paid an initial 17.25 million euros fee for him. The deal also includes performance bonuses as an additional 1.5 million euros could be added on. Ajax will also receive 10% of a future re-sale that is higher than 25 million euros (up to 4 million euros total). Kluivert has signed a 5 year deal with the club".



Here is what Justin Kluivert also added : "It is great to be here. This is a great club and I am anxious to get going. I want to grow up here as a player and I want to improve my game".