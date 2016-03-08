Official: Roma sign Olsen

It is now official, Roma have signed Swedish keeper Robin Olsen from Copenhagen for a reported 12 million euros fee. Roma have published an official note on the matter as Olsen is set to come in and help replace Brazilian star Alisson who was sold to Liverpool last week.



In all, Roma will likely pay 8.5 million euros plus an additional 3.5 million euros in bonuses. You can view some of Roma's official posts on the matter by clicking on our gallery zone bellow, right here right now on Calciomercato.com.