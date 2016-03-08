Official: Roma starlet returns to Brazil - the details

13 July at 10:30
Roma have officially parted ways with Gerson Santos da Silva, better known as Gerson. After a disappointing loan spell with Fiorentina last season, the Brazilian was linked heavily with a return to his home country and Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo had emerged as favourites to secure a deal.

Now, the move is official. The terms are a fixed fee of 1.8 million euros, plus 10% of any future resale profit.
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.