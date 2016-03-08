Official: Roma starlet returns to Brazil - the details
13 July at 10:30Roma have officially parted ways with Gerson Santos da Silva, better known as Gerson. After a disappointing loan spell with Fiorentina last season, the Brazilian was linked heavily with a return to his home country and Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo had emerged as favourites to secure a deal.
Now, the move is official. The terms are a fixed fee of 1.8 million euros, plus 10% of any future resale profit.
É OFICIAL! Gerson é o novo reforço do Mengão! O meia de 22 anos foi comprado junto à Roma e assinou contrato até dezembro de 2023. Seja bem-vindo, craque! Muito sucesso com o Manto Sagrado! pic.twitter.com/bDbOVXOPOH— Flamengo (@Flamengo) July 12, 2019
