OFFICIAL: Roma unveil new home jersey
23 May at 10:40Serie A giants AS Roma have unveiled their new home jersey for the upcoming Serie A season.
The new jersey has classic colors of the giallorossi, but has a bolt patterm on the sleeves and on the V-shaped neck. It has white shorts and red socks.
The jersey will be used by the club in their last game of the season and will be used as the last jersey Daniele de Rossi wears in his possible last game for the club.
IT’S MAGIC. IT’S #ASROMA— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 23, 2019
Ecco la nostra maglia Nike per la stagione 2019-20 pic.twitter.com/l4nbkweK10
