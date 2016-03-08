Official: Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes signs first contract with Cruzeiro

06 April at 14:00
Brazilian club Cruzeiro have officially announced the first contract signed by Joao Mendes, the 14-year-old son of Brazil and AC Milan legend Ronaldinho.

Despite being just 14 years of age, Mendes is seen to have a lot of potential for the future and, if his father is anything to go by, Cruzeiro could not go wrong with a risk on this starlet.

Mendes' contract with the Brazilian side will run until 2024 and then, perhaps, Europe will beckon.
 

