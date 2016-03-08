Official: Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes signs first contract with Cruzeiro
06 April at 14:00Brazilian club Cruzeiro have officially announced the first contract signed by Joao Mendes, the 14-year-old son of Brazil and AC Milan legend Ronaldinho.
Despite being just 14 years of age, Mendes is seen to have a lot of potential for the future and, if his father is anything to go by, Cruzeiro could not go wrong with a risk on this starlet.
Mendes' contract with the Brazilian side will run until 2024 and then, perhaps, Europe will beckon.
Promessa da base, atacante João Mendes assina primeiro vínculo pelo Cruzeiro.https://t.co/BuMzJpCIn1— Cruzeiro Esporte Clube (@Cruzeiro) April 5, 2019
