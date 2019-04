Official: Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes signs first contract with Cruzeiro

Promessa da base, atacante João Mendes assina primeiro vínculo pelo Cruzeiro.https://t.co/BuMzJpCIn1 — Cruzeiro Esporte Clube (@Cruzeiro) April 5, 2019

Brazilian club Cruzeiro have officially announced the first contract signed by Joao Mendes, the 14-year-old son of Brazil and AC Milan legend Ronaldinho.Despite being just 14 years of age, Mendes is seen to have a lot of potential for the future and, if his father is anything to go by, Cruzeiro could not go wrong with a risk on this starlet.Mendes' contract with the Brazilian side will run until 2024 and then, perhaps, Europe will beckon.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.