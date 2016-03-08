Keylor Navas, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo have been handed awards for their performances in the UEFA Champions League last season.Navas had made numerous critical saves for the Los Blancos in their semi-final against Bayern Munich and the quarter-final against Juventus and he has been given the best goalkeeper award.The best defender accolade has been given to Sergio Ramos, who had made 11 appearance in the Champions League last season, scoring once and coming up with vital performances throughout the tournament.Cristiano Ronaldo has won the accolade for the best striker of the tournament, days after he handed the award for the Best Goal of the Season. The Portuguese superstar was the highest scorer of the tournament last season.Croatian star Luka Modric has been adjudged as the best midfielder of last season, as his contributions from the heart of the park were important for how the likes of Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema had performed in front of goal.