Official: Ronaldo starts for Portugal despite Sarri's words

Despite the words of Maurizio Sarri after the clash between Juventus and Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be fully fit. In fact, as was confirmed this evening, the striker starts for Portugal in their Euros qualifier against Lithuania at 8.45 pm.Rui Patricio; Ricardo, Ruben Dias, Fonte, Mario Rui; Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pizzi; Ronaldo, Paciencia, Bernardo Silva.Setkus; Mikoliunas, Palionis, Girdvainis, Andriuskevicius; Slivka, Simkus, Kuklys; Novikovas, Golubickas; Cernych.