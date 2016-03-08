Official: Ronaldo to miss just 1 Champions League match for Juve
27 September at 15:00In Juventus’ Champions League opener last week, they defeated Valencia 2-0 in Spain, defeating the La Liga side despite being reduced to ten men in the first half, after €110m signing Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for reported ‘hair puling’, which looked more like gentle contact to the head of Valencia’s Jeison Murillo.
There was a fear that this red card would lead to Ronaldo being banned for three games, which would have seen him miss two games against Manchester United, including what is set to be a dramatic return to Old Trafford.
UEFA’s official statement confirms that he will serve just a one-match ban, which will be the game against Swiss club Young Boys on the 2nd of October. UEFA’s suspensions are managed on a case-by-case basis and the final decision for Ronaldo’s disqualification is just one game.
