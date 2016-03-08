Official: Rosetti replaces Collina as Uefa's referees chief

Former Serie A referee Roberto Rosetti has replaced Pierluigi Collina as Uefa's referees chief. Collina, who has been in charge since 2010, has handed his resignation for personal reasons and Uefa has named Rosetti as Collina's replacement.



Juventus president Andrea Agnelli hit out at Collina after Juventus' Champions League elimination at hands of Real Madrid. The Merengues managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition after being awarded a controversial last-minte penalty in the return Bernabeu tie and Agnelli had no kind words for Collina after the final whistle.



"We have to make a point about the chiefs of referees and think about his evident vanity. He is not impartial and he almost scientifically hurts Italian clubs. A designator who has such a big responsibility should be changed every three years so they are not conditioned by their nationality. I'm looking at what happens to Italian teams this season in Europe. We have VAR in Serie A and it can avoid many mistakes."

