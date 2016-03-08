OFFICIAL: Rugani signs new Juventus contract until 2023

Una storia con la Juve che continua @DanieleRugani, bianconero fino al https://t.co/yUD6zhkQ78 pic.twitter.com/k7UFRGyBZK — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 28 marzo 2019

Daniele Rugani has signed a contract extension with Juventus until 2023. The Old Lady has just confirmed the agreement on their official website:"The footballing story of Daniele Rugani has always been intertwined with the black and white stripes, and he is destined to remain tightly connected to the club, because his contract renewal will tie the defender to the club until 2023", Juve wrote in an official statement.Rugani has won three Scudetti, as many Italian Cups, two Italian Supercups in his three-year and a half spell with the Old Lady.Chelsea tried to sign him last summer but Juve turned down their € 50 million bid. Calciomercato.com understands that