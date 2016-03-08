Official: Sampdoria appoint Claudio Ranieri

Dilly ding, dilly dong! — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) October 12, 2019

Serie A side Sampdoria have now appointed former Roma manager Claudio Ranieri as their new boss.Sampdoria sacked Eusebio di Francesco earlier this week after the club were left at the bottom spot in the league. They won just a single game in the league and lost all the others.Samp have confirmed Ranieri as their new manager and they announced his arrival with his trademark 'dilly ding dilly dong' message on Twitter. Ranieri has signed till the summer of 2021 and will earn 2 million euros per season.