Sampdoria have signed Roma striker Gregoire Defrel, the clubs have announced through their official website and social media accounts.The Giallorossi have released the details of the agreement with the Blucerchiati.The Frenchman has joined the Marassi on loan until the end of the season but Sampdoria have an option to make his move permanent in 2019.​Defrel scored one goal in 20 appearances with Roma last season, his first one at the Olimpico.