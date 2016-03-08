Official: Sampdoria sign Seculin on loan from Chievo

Sampdoria have announced they have acquired 29-year-old Italian goalkeeper Andrea Seculin from Serie B side Chievo Verona. The deal is a loan with an option to purchase from the Gialloblu. The former Fiorentina shot stopper will take on the role of a backup to 22-year-old starter Emil Audero, who featured in 36 league games for the Blucerchiato last season. Seculin spent the majority of last season injured with a cruciate ligament rupture, leading to the Italian only playing one league game last season, Chievo’s 6-1 defeat away to Fiorentina.Apollo Heyes