Official: Sanchez to miss rest of the year; Inter's statement

The Inter man injured himself during the game between Colombia and Chile after a clash with Juventus full-back Cuadrado, which dislocated his ankle tendon. Yesterday, there were tests in Italy, but the player wanted to hear the opinion of Cugat, who has recovered him from a very serious injury in the past.

However, as he now has undergone surgery, he will be on the sidelines for at least three months. In other words, he won't be back until next year, which is a big blow for the Nerazzurri. On their website , Inter released a statement on the matter.

"Alexis Sanchez was in Barcelona this morning for consultation with Dr Ramon Cugat. The visit confirmed the diagnosis of the Inter medical staff and the decision was made to proceed with surgery on the left ankle. The operation was performed in the afternoon on the peroneus longus tendon and it went exactly as planned," the statement read.

