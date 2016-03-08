Official: Sarri assistant gets his punishment for mocking Mourinho

In fact, as revealed by the FA , Marco Ianni has been handed a £6000 fine for provoking Mourinho when Chelsea scored a late equaliser through Rosso Barkley. Since then, the Italian has apologized to the Man Utd manager, who revealed that the apology was accepted in the locker rooms after the game.

After having provoked Mourinho at the end of the game between Chelsea and Man Utd, Maurizio Sarri's second assistant has received his punishment from the FA.