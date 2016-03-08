Official: Sarri assistant gets his punishment for mocking Mourinho

30 October at 19:45
After having provoked Mourinho at the end of the game between Chelsea and Man Utd, Maurizio Sarri's second assistant has received his punishment from the FA. 
 
In fact, as revealed by the FA, Marco Ianni has been handed a £6000 fine for provoking Mourinho when Chelsea scored a late equaliser through Rosso Barkley. Since then, the Italian has apologized to the Man Utd manager, who revealed that the apology was accepted in the locker rooms after the game. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.