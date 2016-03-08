Official: Sarri names 20-man squad for Atalanta-Juve; Ronaldo out, Pjanic in
22 November at 16:00What the Juventus fans feared is now a reality: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the trip to Bergamo for the important game against Atalanta on Saturday afternoon. Ever since returning from international duty, the Portuguese star has been training individually.
The Bianconeri are currently sitting in first place in the standings, although just one point ahead of Inter. In other words, they wouldn't want to lose any points tomorrow, as the Nerazzurri could the leapfrog them later on Saturday evening.
As mentioned, though, they will have to do without Ronaldo. Maurizio Sarri released his 20-man squad for the game just a short moment ago. There is a bit of good news, as Miralem Pjanic is back in the squad. It remains to be seen if he will play from start.
Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 CET tomorrow, and the game is expected to be a close one as both teams have done well so far. Take a look at Sarri's squad list below.
Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon.
Defenders: De Sciglio, De Ligt, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.
Midfielders: Pjanic, Khedira, Ramsey, Matuidi, Emre Can, Bentancur.
Attackers: Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Higuain, Bernardeschi.
Go to comments