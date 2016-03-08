Official: Sarri names 20-man squad for Verona-Juve; key man out

Beating Fiorentina by a convincing scoreline of 3-0 last time out, Juve kept their four-point lead on Inter intact as they look to secure the Scudetto once again. Certainly, after the Nerazzurri started very well, Sarri's men have come back from behind.

Tomorrow's game could be very important when it's all said and done, as Inter will face their city rivals AC Milan on Sunday evening. In other words, should the results go their way, the Bianconeri could get even closer to the league title.





Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon.



Defenders: De Sciglio, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Rugani, Coccolo.



Midfielders: Pjanic, Ramsey, Matuidi, Rabiot, Bentancur.



Forwards: Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Higuain, Olivieri.



For more news, visit our homepage. That said, there is still a lot of games left of the season and if things continue with these small margins, just a few games could change everything. Check out the squad list below.