Official: Sarri names 23-man squad for Lazio-Juve

Juventus: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral, Pjanic, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur, Muratore, Portanova, Ronaldo, Dybala, Cuadrado, Pjaca, Higuain, Bernardeschi.

Ahead of the trip to Rome, Maurizio Sarri has revealed his 32-man squad for Lazio-Juventus. The game is scheduled for tomorrow at 20:45, and after losing the league lead last weekend, the Bianconeri will be looking to get back to winning ways. Down below is the squad list.