Official: Sarri names 23-man squad for Lazio-Juve

sarri, juve, 2019/20, conferenza, lokomotiv
06 December at 18:00
Ahead of the trip to Rome, Maurizio Sarri has revealed his 32-man squad for Lazio-Juventus. The game is scheduled for tomorrow at 20:45, and after losing the league lead last weekend, the Bianconeri will be looking to get back to winning ways. Down below is the squad list.
 
Juventus: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral, Pjanic, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur, Muratore, Portanova, Ronaldo, Dybala, Cuadrado, Pjaca, Higuain, Bernardeschi.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.