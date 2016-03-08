Official: Sarri names 23-man squad for Lazio-Juve
06 December at 18:00Ahead of the trip to Rome, Maurizio Sarri has revealed his 32-man squad for Lazio-Juventus. The game is scheduled for tomorrow at 20:45, and after losing the league lead last weekend, the Bianconeri will be looking to get back to winning ways. Down below is the squad list.
Juventus: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral, Pjanic, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur, Muratore, Portanova, Ronaldo, Dybala, Cuadrado, Pjaca, Higuain, Bernardeschi.
