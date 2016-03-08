Official: Sarri names 23-man squad for Samp-Juve - Pjanic returns, Szczesny out

Due to the scheduling of the Super Cup final, which will take place on Sunday evening, Juventus are forced to play their last league game ahead of the break on Wednesday morning. After beating Udinese by 3-1, it will be a good chance to build some momentum ahead of the Lazio game.

The likes of Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Pjanic and Ramsey are back in the squad, while Bentancur (suspension) and Szczesny (injury) will miss the game. Currently level with Inter on points at the top of the standings, the Bianconeri will be looking to overtake them this round. Take a look at the full squad list below.

Goalkeepers: Pinsoglio, Perin, Buffon.



Defenders: De Sciglio, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.



Midfielders: Pjanic, Ramsey, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Portanova.



Attackers: Ronaldo, Dybala, D. Costa, Cuadrado, Pjaca, Higuain, Bernardeschi.