Official: Sarri won't be on the bench for Juventus v Parma

Maurizio.Sarri.Juve.indicazioni.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
22 August at 18:10
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri will not be on the bench for Juventus' opening Serie A clash against Parma on Saturday.

Juve had previously confirmed that Sarri was diagnosed with pneumonia and he was undergoing treatment.

The bianconeri have now confirmed that he will not be managing the club's games against Parma and Napoli. 

The statement said: " Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical course. To get complete recovery from pneumonia that hit him in the past few days, the coach will not sit on the bench during the first two Serie A games with Parma and Napoli."

"The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC to coordinate the work of his staff, to resume the regular activity as soon as possible."

