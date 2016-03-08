The 22-year-old Brazilian, who plays as a centre-back, has made two appearances for Barcelona in La Liga. Today, with one day to spare before the transfer window closes, Sassuolo and Barcelona announced the signing of Marlon.

"Marlon Santos da Silva Barbosa has been acquired on a permanent basis from Barcelona, who will have the right to repurchase the player," Sassuolo's statement read.

"FC Barcelona and US Sassuolo Calcio have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Marlon Santos. The Italian club will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros. FC Barcelona retain the right to buy back the player and 50% of the economic rights on any future sale. "The clause regarding future sale will not come into effect if Marlon plays 50 games with US Sassuolo Calcio, at which point the Italian club is obliged to pay another 6 million euros," Barcelona's statement read

