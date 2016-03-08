Official: Sassuolo sign Chiriches from Napoli

#Calciomercato: Vlad #Chiricheș è un nuovo calciatore neroverde!!



Benvenuto Vlad

Apollo Heyes

Sassuolo have officially announced the arrival of Vlad Chiriches. The 29-year-old Romanian defender has moved from Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy. This comes after a long summer for Chiriches in which the Neapolitan side has been attempting to offload him, deemed surplus to requirements by coach Carlo Ancelotti, despite his four seasons of servitude. Last season he only made three league appearances for the club and only 32 total league appearances since his arrival from Tottenham in 2015.