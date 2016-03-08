Official: Sassuolo sign Chiriches from Napoli

02 September at 12:30
Sassuolo have officially announced the arrival of Vlad Chiriches. The 29-year-old Romanian defender has moved from Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy. This comes after a long summer for Chiriches in which the Neapolitan side has been attempting to offload him, deemed surplus to requirements by coach Carlo Ancelotti, despite his four seasons of servitude. Last season he only made three league appearances for the club and only 32 total league appearances since his arrival from Tottenham in 2015.

To follow today's transfer news, click here!

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Sassuolo

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.