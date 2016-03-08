Official: Sassuolo sign Milan's Locatelli

Italy Under-21 midfielder Manuel Locatelli has officially joined Sassuolo from AC Milan on loan with an obligation to buy.



The official website of Sassuolo wrote a statement regarding the signing of Locatelli as they announced his arrival and unveiled that the youngster will cost 2 million euros on loan with a 10 million plus 2 bonus redemption obligation.



Locatelli made his Serie A debut for Milan in 2015/2016 season, the following year he made 25 appearances and scored two goals including one that granted Milan a vital victory against Juventus.



Last season he featured in 21 Serie A games, most of them as a substitute and represented the Rossoneri in seven games in the Europa League.



The youngster moved to Sassuolo to find more playing time in a team that has a credible history in forming huge stars like Mattia Politano, Simone Zaza, Francesco Acerbi, Nicola Sansone and Domenico Berardi.

