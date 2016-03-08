Official: Schalke complete signing of Milan target

30 June at 14:45
It was widely reported that AC Milan had emerged as frontrunners for the signature of VfB Stuttgart's talented young Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak but, in the past few days, Bundesliga side Schalke emerged as the favourites.

Schalke have now completed the deal for Kabak and the club's sporting director, Jochen Schneider, said this to the club's official website: "​We are very happy to have succeeded in taking one of the currently largest European talents. Despite well-known competitors, Kabak has chosen our club."
 

