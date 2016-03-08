Official: Schalke complete signing of Milan target
30 June at 14:45It was widely reported that AC Milan had emerged as frontrunners for the signature of VfB Stuttgart's talented young Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak but, in the past few days, Bundesliga side Schalke emerged as the favourites.
Schalke have now completed the deal for Kabak and the club's sporting director, Jochen Schneider, said this to the club's official website: "We are very happy to have succeeded in taking one of the currently largest European talents. Despite well-known competitors, Kabak has chosen our club."
Königsblauer Neuzugang: Gestatten, Ozan #Kabak! // Schalke 04‘e hoşgeldin Ozan! Bize geldiğin için çok mutluyuz! #S04 | #WirLebenDich | #MV2019 pic.twitter.com/Es5VrowUpM— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) June 30, 2019
