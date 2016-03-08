Official: Sensi suffers another injury setback; will miss Lazio clash

Now, the former Sassuolo man has sustained yet another injury, which means he will miss the important away clash with Lazio on Sunday evening. For Antonio Conte, although he now has Christian Eriksen at his disposal, it's certainly a blow.

However, above all, it's tough news to swallow for the player himself, whose condition will be evaluated next week. On their official website , Inter released a statement on the matter, confirming that he is suffering from a foot injury.

"Stefano Sensi underwent medical tests on his left foot at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano today after suffering an impact injury in the game against Napoli. Results showed a hairline fracture to the navicular bone of his left foot, with the player’s condition to be reassessed next week," the statement read.





For more news, visit our homepage. Sunday's game will be absolutely crucial in the Scudetto race, as Lazio could overtake the San Siro side, gaining a two-point cushion in the process.

