

"President Gaetano Micciche and the Serie A family express their condolences and join the grief of the families of the victims involved in the collapse of the bridge in Genoa.

"A minute of silence has been ordered by Giovanni Malaga, on behalf of president Micciche, for the beginning of this weekend's games. The player will take the field with black armbands," the statement read.

Furthermore, the players will also be wearing black armbands to honour the victims of the tragic accident. The Lega released a statement on the matter earlier, confirming the changes.