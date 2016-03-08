Official: Serie A clubs to hold one minute silence for Genoa
16 August at 20:15After reports surfaced, it's now official. Following the tragedy that struck Genoa, with the collapse of the Morando Bridge, the Serie A clubs will have a minute of silence before all the games in round one.
Furthermore, the players will also be wearing black armbands to honour the victims of the tragic accident. The Lega released a statement on the matter earlier, confirming the changes.
"President Gaetano Micciche and the Serie A family express their condolences and join the grief of the families of the victims involved in the collapse of the bridge in Genoa.
"A minute of silence has been ordered by Giovanni Malaga, on behalf of president Micciche, for the beginning of this weekend's games. The player will take the field with black armbands," the statement read.
The Lega have also postponed the games of Genoa and Sampdoria, who were supposed to face Milan and Fiorentina respectively.
