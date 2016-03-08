Official: Serie A fixture list to be announced on July 26
13 July at 17:00Every football fan of club football is always excited to know when the new season starts and know the full list of fixtures that includes big games and derby games throughout the course of the season.
It is no difference for the Serie A fans and the fixture list of the next season will be made official on July 26th, Thursday.
A statement on Serie A’s official website, which is www.legaseriea.it went on to read, “A few more days of waiting and fans, enthusiasts and professionals will be able to know the program of football challenges of the new season.”
“In fact, on Thursday 26th July, the presentation of the Serie A 2018/2019 Calendar will take place at the SKY TV studios, which will start on Saturday 18 August, with the first advances of the season, to end on 26 May 2019.”
“In the coming days the timetable, the criteria for completing the calendar and the channels to follow the event live will be made official.”
