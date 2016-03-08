Official: Sevilla sign ex-Milan winger Ocampos
03 July at 23:15This evening, Sevilla have confirmed the signing of former Marseille and AC Milan winger Lucas Ocampos. Once billed for great things, the tricky Argentine has had some struggles in recent years but is hoping to get his career back on track with the Andalusian side as the side bolster their squad in preparation for the 2019/20 La Liga season.
Two signings in one day! Welcome, @Locampos15!#WeareSevilla https://t.co/BUZjwk0RBD— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 3, 2019
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments