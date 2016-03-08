OFFICIAL: Simeone handed fine for improper celebration, no touchline ban

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been handed a hefty fine for the way he celebrated against Juventus during the Los Rojiblancos' win over the bianconeri in the UEFA Champions League.



Atleti had picked up a 2-0 win and Simeone had celebrated in an improper way after the second goal.



UEFA have confirmed that while Simeone hasn't been handed a touchline ban, the Argentine has been fined 20 thousand euros.



Atletico Madrid too have been fined 38 thousand euros after the club's fans had thrown objected onto the pitch and had blocked access to the stairs during the game.



