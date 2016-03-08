OFFICIAL: Simeone signs new Atletico contract ahead of Juve clash

14 February at 17:30
Atletico Madrid announced, with a video on Twitter, the renewal of Diego Pablo Simeone until 2022. On the bench of the Colchoneros since 2011, in the past few weeks, El Cholo has been reported close to Inter for the next season. The announcement of his renewal shouts all the rumors about his farewell to the Spanish club. Next Wednesday, Atletico Madrid will face Juventus in the Champions League last-16 stage.

 

