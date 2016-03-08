Official: Sissoko extends contract with Spurs till 2023
27 September at 15:35English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Moussa Sissoko has extended his contract with the club.
The French international has signed a new four-year deal with the North London giants that will see his stay extended till 2023.
The official announcement was made on Friday afternoon by the club on their official Twitter account.
The 30-year-old has joined Spurs from league rivals Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of £30 million.
Sissoko, who has been linked with Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter Milan in the recent past, has played a key role in guiding the club to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last year.
