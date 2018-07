SPAL have today announced the official signing of Atalanta forward Andrea Petagna on loan, with an obligation to buy if the side avoid relegation.Petagna was a target of Lazio but now he will be lining up in SPAL’s attack in the 2018/19 season. He was a part of Italy’s U-21 team that came 3in the European Championships last year and has plenty of potential to grow as a player.This is a great signing for Spal and one which shows they are building for the future, as well as the present.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.