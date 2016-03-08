Official: Spal sign Andrea Petagna from Atalanta
19 July at 13:00SPAL have today announced the official signing of Atalanta forward Andrea Petagna on loan, with an obligation to buy if the side avoid relegation.
Petagna was a target of Lazio but now he will be lining up in SPAL’s attack in the 2018/19 season. He was a part of Italy’s U-21 team that came 3rd in the European Championships last year and has plenty of potential to grow as a player.
This is a great signing for Spal and one which shows they are building for the future, as well as the present.
